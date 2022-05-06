TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given New €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank upgraded TeamViewer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($15.79) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $21.08.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

