Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.30 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $18.46.
Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
