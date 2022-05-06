Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.30 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

