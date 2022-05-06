Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

EL opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $227.49 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.48. The company has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

