Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CURV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,403. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth $67,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
