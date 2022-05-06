Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenneco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

