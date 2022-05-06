Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 127,143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenneco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
