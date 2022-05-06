Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $36.06. 18,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Teradata by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.