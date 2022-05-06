Terran Orbital (LLAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $4.50 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.

