Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Lowered to $190.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.