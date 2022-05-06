Textainer Group Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $41.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGH. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
