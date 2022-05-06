Textainer Group Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGH. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.