The Brink’s Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO opened at $56.49 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.