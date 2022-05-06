The Brink’s Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.
Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.
Shares of BCO opened at $56.49 on Friday. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.
In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
