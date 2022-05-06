The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 445,686 shares valued at $40,031,933. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW opened at $69.85 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

