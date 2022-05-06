The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 94.38% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

