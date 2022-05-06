The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.50. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DXYN. StockNews.com began coverage on The Dixie Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
