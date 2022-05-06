The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.50. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXYN. StockNews.com began coverage on The Dixie Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

