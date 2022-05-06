The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $874.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

