The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $874.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.