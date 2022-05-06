The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

GEO stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,438. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $888.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

