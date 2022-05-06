The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of ADS traded down €5.58 ($5.87) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €188.22 ($198.13). 935,816 shares of the stock were exchanged. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($211.59). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €203.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €238.94.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

