The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:GBX opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,231,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 177,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
