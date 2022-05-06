The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,231,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 177,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.