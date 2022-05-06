The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. Lovesac has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lovesac by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $21,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

