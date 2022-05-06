The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Buys 2,000 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau acquired 2,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £3,200 ($3,997.50).

Chuk Kin Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Chuk Kin Lau bought 10,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,986.26).

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,618.36).

On Thursday, April 14th, Chuk Kin Lau acquired 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($50,593.38).

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £38,250 ($47,782.64).

Shares of LON:QRT opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.15) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.14. The stock has a market cap of £70.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a one year low of GBX 72.41 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.22).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

