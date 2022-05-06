The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.71

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TRIG stock opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of GBX 122.99 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 140.60 ($1.76). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.86.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

