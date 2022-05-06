The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $9.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.03 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.05 billion to $36.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.95 billion to $39.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $13,689,175. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after buying an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

