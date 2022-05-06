The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 242,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,634,704. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

