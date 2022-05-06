The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. 242,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,634,704. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.