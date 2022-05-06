The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEGRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.98) to GBX 2,190 ($27.36) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.92) to GBX 2,020 ($25.23) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.86) to GBX 2,160 ($26.98) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,706.60.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.
The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
