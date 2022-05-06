The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1949 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

York Water has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. York Water has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other York Water news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,649. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,869 shares of company stock valued at $118,471 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in York Water by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in York Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in York Water by 611.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in York Water by 191.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in York Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

