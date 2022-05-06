Thomson Reuters Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

