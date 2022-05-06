Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.44.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,514,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

