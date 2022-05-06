Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Katrina Nurse Sells 9,591 Shares

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Katrina Nurse sold 9,591 shares of Thruvision Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.41), for a total value of £3,165.03 ($3,953.82).

Katrina Nurse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Katrina Nurse bought 67,000 shares of Thruvision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,109.31).

LON THRU traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 31.40 ($0.39). 4,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,793. The company has a market capitalization of £46.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.71. Thruvision Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

