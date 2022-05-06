thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.57 ($14.29).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.32) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

TKA stock opened at €7.20 ($7.58) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($28.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.90.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

