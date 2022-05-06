Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,580. The company has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 9,915.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

