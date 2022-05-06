TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TODGF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TOD’S from €32.50 ($34.21) to €33.00 ($34.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$43.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44.
TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.
