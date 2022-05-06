TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TOD’S from €32.50 ($34.21) to €33.00 ($34.74) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TODGF remained flat at $$43.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.44. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.