Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Cormark

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.54.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 106.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.09. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.35 and a 12 month high of C$24.00.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.72%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.36%.

About Topaz Energy (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.