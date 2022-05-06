Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $$83.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

