TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($62.11) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TTE opened at $52.49 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 475,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

