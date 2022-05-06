Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.1687 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

