Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRMLF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.08.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $1.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

