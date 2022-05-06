Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$87.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.08.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $56.78 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.1687 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

