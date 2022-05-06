Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOU. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

TOU stock opened at C$72.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.02 and a 12 month high of C$74.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.98.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

