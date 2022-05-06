Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.23.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$72.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$28.02 and a 12 month high of C$74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.