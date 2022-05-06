Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$87.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.23.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$72.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$58.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$28.02 and a one year high of C$74.50.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

