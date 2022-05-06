Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.07) to GBX 241 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 361 ($4.51).
Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.74) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
