Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Barclays

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.07) to GBX 241 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 361 ($4.51).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.74) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.