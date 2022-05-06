Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 307

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 361 ($4.51).

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline stock opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.