Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 307

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 307 ($3.84) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 350 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.35) to GBX 319 ($3.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 361 ($4.51).
Trainline stock opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.74) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.66. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.20 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
