Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues Earnings Results

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS.

NYSE:TT traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.49. 6,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,583. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,580,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

