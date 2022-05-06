TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

