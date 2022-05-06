TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Raised to C$18.50 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TRSWF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.68 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.