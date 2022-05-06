Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRVI traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,580,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

