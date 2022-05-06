Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. Trex has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

