Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Trimble by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.