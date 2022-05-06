Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 160.99% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $45,296 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

